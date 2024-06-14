Euphoria's Hunter Schafer To Appear In Blade Runner 2099 TV Series Alongside Michelle Yeoh

Hunter Schafer is booked and busy!

Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 series will feature Schafer, who has starred in Euphoria and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She has joined the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, Michelle Yeoh, as a cast member of the TV show.

Hunter Schafer to share screen with Michelle Yeoh

It is a sequel to both the original Blade Runner film and its successor, Blade Runner 2049. While details about the plot and Schafer’s character have been withheld, it is reported that Michelle Yeoh will portray a replicant approaching the end of her lifespan in the character Olwen.

In HBO's Euphoria, Hunter Schafer debuted as Jules opposite Rue, played by Zendaya, instantly making her a sensation among young fans. In Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she portrayed Tigris Snow.

While viewers wait for the next season of Euphoria, Schafer has several forthcoming projects for fans to look forward to. Among them lined up are Mother Mary by A24, which stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel; Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; and finally, NEON’s horror thriller Cuckoo.

Everything we know about Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 was developed by Ridley Scott, the director of the science fiction classic released in 1982. He disclosed the advent of a sequel to the iconic film in November 2021. Subsequently, it was confirmed that Amazon had taken it up.

The TV series is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. Schafer is rumored to take up the role of Cora, who joins forces with Academy Award Winner Michelle Yeoh's Olwen, though it is not confirmed.

Silka Luisa will act as showrunner and executive producer. Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson are co-founders of Alcon Entertainment, which acquired the rights to produce prequels and sequels for Blade Runner in 2011.

Jonathan van Tulleken will direct some of the episodes and also serve as an executive producer for two episodes alongside Steven Johnson.

