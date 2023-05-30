Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals she fought for her role in The White Lotus: They didn't think I was right

Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her role in the American teen drama ‘Euphoria’ has recently sparked discussions online after she got candid about having to fight for roles in Hollywood. The Euphoria star who played the role of Olivia in season 1 of The White Lotus revealed in an interview that bagging the role was not a cakewalk. Just like everyone else, she too had auditioned and got a call back later.

Why did Sydney Sweeney fight for her role in ‘The White Lotus’?

Sydney Sweeney confessed that the producers didn't believe she was the perfect fit for the job in a recent interview with Variety. She was a series regular on Euphoria, playing Cassie Howard when she won the coveted part on The White Lotus. The Euphoria star said, "There's always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that.”

She added, "It's the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like 'Reality.' I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else.” Sweeney continued, "It was the same for 'White Lotus.' They didn't think that I was right for 'White Lotus,' because I did 'Euphoria.' So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for 'White Lotus' just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else."

About Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Bernice Sweeney is an American actress who was born on September 12, 1997. She came to the limelight for her roles in the 2018 television shows Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She also appeared in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Since 2019 she has acted as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. In 2021, Sweeney portrayed the role of a sarcastic adolescent in the American teen drama ‘The White Lotus.’ She has won several accolades, including two Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney will next be seen in Madame Web, a Marvel film from Sony, Anyone But You, a romantic comedy starring Glen Powell, and the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

