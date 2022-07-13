Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney shares an emotional call with her mom after Emmy nods; Co-star Zendaya REACTS

Sydney Sweeney was on cloud nine as she bagged not one but two nominations at Emmy Awards 2022 for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. It was an emotional moment for the actress as she learned about her Emmy nods and took to Instagram to show her reaction to the news with a sweet video of her getting tearful while talking to her mom.

On Tuesday, Sweeney earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations, one in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria, and another for HBO's comedy-drama series The White Lotus in the Outstanding Limited Series category. Taking to Instagram, Sydney reacted to her nods calling it an honour.

In a note, she wrote, "what a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honour to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!"

Along with the note, Sydney shared a video of herself crying while she was speaking to her mom on the phone. The sweet video received a lot of love from her fans as well as her colleagues including Euphoria co-star Zendaya who reacted to it in the comments by saying, "YEEESSS SYD!!!!!! Congratulations." Also, Maude Apatow, who plays her sister Lexi on the show wrote in the comments, "F*****G QUEEN I LOVE YOU."

Euphoria received 16 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards including three for Zendaya.

