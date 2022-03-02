Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours with Jonathan Davino after sporting a massive diamond ring

Sydney Sweeney seems to making the headlines not only for her performance in Euphoria but also for an exciting personal reason. The actress was recently spotted during one of her outings, sporting a massive engagement ring and it has led fans to believe that Sweeney may have good news. Fans have been speculating on Sydney's surprise engagement with boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Euphoria star was recently clicked with red hair and a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. The photos led several fans to believe that Sweeney was engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend Jonathan Davino with whom she has been in a relationship for the past four years. The duo was spotted hanging out together last month in LA.

While Sydney hasn't spoken about her relationship with Davino, in the past, she opened up about dating people who are away from the spotlight and added, "I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest." She further also spoke about her ideal relationship and added, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day", via Cosmopolitan.

On the work front, Sweeney receives raving reviews for her performance as Cassie in the second season of Euphoria. Several fans even noted that she deserves an Emmy nomination for her heartbreaking act in the second season. It was recently confirmed by HBO that the show will return for a third season.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney on her nude scenes in Euphoria and how she demanded some 'racy scenes' to be cut