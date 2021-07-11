Euro 2020 Final: Prince William cheers for England team saying 'Bring It Home' ahead of crucial game

Prince William shared a special video message for the English football team as they gear up to face Italy in Euro cup finals.

It's a major moment for the English football team as they gear up to face Italy in the Euro Cup 2020 finale. While the whole nation has been chanting "It's coming home", the team recently also received a personal message from Prince William himself as he took to his social media handles to share a video message for the team's manager Gareth Southgate as well as the players and staff of the English football team to wish them luck for the big match. The Euro 2020 final against Italy will be held at Wembley tonight.

In his message, Prince William said, "I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."

Prince William has been known to be a fan of football and in the ongoing tournament was also seen attending a game with Kate Middleton as well as his son Prince George.

Check out Prince William's message here:

Not only Prince William but also Queen Elizabeth sent a message of appreciation to manager Gareth Southgate on Saturday where she congratulated the team for reaching the final. The message said, "I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment, and pride with which you have conducted yourselves", via Sky News.

Also, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished good luck to the England team ahead of the crucial game.

