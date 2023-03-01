Eurovision 2023: Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper release teaser of their song Burning Daylight; WATCH

Eurovision 2023 is just a couple of months away and Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper, who will be representing the Netherlands have treated netizens to a little glimpse of their music video titled Burning Daylight.

For the unversed, the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC, which is often simply referred to as Eurovision is an annual song contest held in Europe. It is broadcasted by the European Broadcasting union and participants mostly represent European countries.

This year, Eurovision 2023 is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Liverpool. Ahead of the big day, Dutch musicians, Nicolai and Cooper have released a little teaser of their composition. Scroll below to check it out.

Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper’s Burning Daylight teaser for Eurovision 2023

Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper from the Netherlands have decided to enter the prestigious song competition with their song called Burning Daylight. According to Eurovision Fun, the song has been composed by Nicolai and Cooper in collaboration with Eurovision 2019 winner Duncan Laurence. Jordan Garfield and LUKAZ have also contributed to the composition of the song.

Mia is a 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress by profession, and Cooper is a 28-year-old singer from the Netherlands. While the music video releases in a few hours’ time, the teaser was put out a few hours back. Burning Daylight comes out on NPO 1 and the official YouTube channel for Eurovision Song Contest at 19:15 CET.

Watch Burning Daylight teaser below

More about Eurovision Song Contest

In 2022, the Netherlands was represented by S10. She represented her country with a song titled De Diepte, which was performed in Dutch in its entirety. S10 ended up earning 11th place in the competition. However, her song went on to become one of the most-loved music pieces by fans in Eurovision.

