Eva Amurri flaunts her ring on Instagram after getting engaged to chef Ian Hock

Eva Amurri, who went through a rough past with her ex-husband, with whom she shared nine years of marriage, took to Instagram where she spoke about her dreamy engagement.

Eva Amurri , 37, the daughter of well-known actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, recently got her dream proposal from long-term boyfriend, chef Ian Hock. The couple shared a series of pictures and images as Eva couldn’t stop flaunting and talking about her engagement ring.

"Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us," Eva said in an Instagram post. "We are so happy." "I can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together." On a happy note, Eva mentioned by adding Taylor Swift’s romantic hit - “Lover” lyrics to her post: "As she flashed and flaunted her shiny diamond ring.

"Every girl's dream was accomplished”

Eva said she was "absolutely dying" over her diamond ring, which was selected by her boyfriend, Ian Hock. She wrote, "Ian designed it with @cms_custom and OMG Christina, you outdid yourself!"

She went on to mention how being in a healthy relationship can uplift a person and make for a healthy lifestyle.

"One thing I’ve learned over the years is that a relationship’s success and health have as much to do with your community uplifting you and your journey as a couple as it does with your bond as a couple," she mentioned.

"We cannot wait for all the future has in store," she added.

Fans loved the way Eva reacted as she couldn’t stop being grateful or talking about her fiancé. Her dreamy engagement and her ring have been the highlight ever since she has been engaged, and the fans can't stop awwing about them.