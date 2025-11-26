Eva Green Joins Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia, Bringing the Missing Addams to Life

The upcoming third season of Wednesday has made headlines with a major casting update. French actor Eva Green, known for films like Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows, is joining Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia, the long-missing sister of Morticia Addams.

This marks Green’s return to a Tim Burton–led project and adds a fresh twist to the Addams Family story. Show creators Al Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum that “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia.”

Green also shared her excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

A major addition to Wednesday Season 3

Aunt Ophelia was mentioned throughout Season 2 but never fully revealed. Viewers only saw her briefly in the final episode, from behind, wearing a flower crown and writing “Wednesday must die” on a wall. In the story, Morticia describes her sister as missing after losing control of her powers as a Raven. This connects to Wednesday’s own struggle with her psychic abilities, which caused black tears in Season 2.

The Season 2 finale ended with Morticia handing Wednesday Ophelia’s old journal, triggering a vision of Ophelia locked in a dark room inside Grandmama Hester’s mansion. Millar explained that Ophelia’s disappearance has “left a hole in Morticia’s life and a lot of unanswered questions,” adding that her return “is going to hit this family like a bomb.” Gough said it was always planned to introduce her in a surprising way that leads directly into Season 3.

With Eva Green stepping into the role, Wednesday Season 3 is expected to explore the mystery surrounding Ophelia’s disappearance and her impact on the Addams family. Her storyline raises new questions about family dynamics, powers, and Wednesday’s future.

The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper, Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley, and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

