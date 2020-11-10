Eva Longoria APOLOGIZES for her comment about Latina women; Kerry Washington shows support

Eva Longoria recently issued an apology over her remarks regarding Latino women’s role in the US elections. Scroll down to read what she said.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria recently issued an apology for her comments about the Presidential election on MSNBC. For the unversed, earlier this month, Eva appeared on the network and said, “women of colour showed up in big ways,” regarding Joe Biden‘s win. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1.” Many believed Eva‘s statements were erasing Black women’s contribution to the election and coming out in huge numbers to vote Joe Biden.

Today, the actress apologised via Twitter for her comments and clarified her previous statement, saying: “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

Please read pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Eva continued, “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of colour are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.”

Eva got some celeb support after issuing this apology with Kerry Washington writing, “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”

