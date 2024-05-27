Meet The Cast of Oh. What. Fun. Ft. Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria & Others

Straight outta Amazon Prime Video’s latest hit The Idea of You, Michael Showalter is set to helm an all-star holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun. for Amazon MGM. Led by the iconic Michelle Pfeiffer, the ensemble cast for the film has been sorted and added to the call sheet.

However, the release date of the film remains undecided. From the cast and crew members to what the story is about, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

What is the story of Oh. What. Fun.?

Inspired by Chandler Baker’s short story published by Amazon Original Stories, the upcoming heartfelt comedy, Oh. What. Fun. is touted to be a blend of the 1987 comedy film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and the 1995 holiday rom-com film Home for Holidays. The narrative revolves around Claire Clauster, a woman who plans a memorable Christmas excursion but is overlooked by her family throughout the chaos. She has gone missing and their Christmas is in danger by the time they acknowledge their fault. Fortunately, Clauster can be stopped by nothing from giving her family the holiday they deserve.

What does the cast and crew of Oh. What. Fun. look like?

Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, Joan Chen, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, and Maude Apatow have joined Pfeiffer and the rest of the cast while Danielle Brooks has been signed for a cameo in the film.

Pfeiffer, the Oscar nominee who is best known for films like Love Field, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Murder on the Orient Express, plays the role of Clauster in the upcoming film. Denis Leary (Recount, Rescue Me) plays Clauster’s husband while Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie), and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) play the roles of their grown-up children.

Oh. What. Fun. is currently shooting in Atlanta. It is co-written by Showalter and Baker, who also serves as the film’s executive producer. Showalter (The Dropout) is producing the film under the banner of Semi-Formal Productions. Jordana Mollick, Tribeca’s Berry Welsh and Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill serve as co-producers for the film.

