Eva Longoria marks her directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot; Calls it ‘super empowering’ experience

Desperate Housewives fame Eva Longoria directed American biographical comedy-drama film Flamin’ Hot that was released on June 9. It marked her directorial debut. The movie is based on Richard Montanez's 2013 memoir ‘A Boy, A Burrito and A Cookie: From Janitor to Executive.’ It follows his rise from former gang member to Flamin' Hot Cheeto inventor. Only recently, Longoria opened up about her experience of directing the film.

Eva Longoria discusses her experience of directing Flamin’ Hot

Eva Longoria, in the interview with The New Yorker, revealed that directing 'Flamin' Hot' was a ‘super empowering’ experience. The 48-year-old star is proud to direct the new biopic, which is based on the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Elaborating her experience, Eva said, “It was super empowering and scary at the same time.”

Describing the scary part of directing the film, Longoria further added, “I think you can’t expand and grow unless you’re in awkward situations, unless you’re in situations that scare you. I was prepared for it. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so nervous about making the right decision.’” But she said that she was confident in her vision which helped her in creating a balance of making the film.

Eva was thrilled to know the central character

The 48-year-old American actress revealed that she became excited to make the movie after going through the film’s central character, Richard Montanez. The actress-turned-director said, “My agent sent me the script and I read it and I was, like, ‘He’s Mexican American? I’m Mexican American! How do I not know the story? Everybody should know the story – it’s an amazing story!’”

Eva said that she felt the story of Richard Montanez should be reached to everyone because the character looks like a hero in a corporate American environment which is quite unusual. Expressing her excitement to direct the film, Longoria added, “This is a story we should all know. And this is a story I have to tell.’ And then I fought to get the job to direct it.”

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria is an American actress, producer, and director. She is best known for portraying the character Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She is also famously known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives for which she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elliot Page reveals he got shingles while working on Inception; Here's why