Eva Longoria Reveals She Went 'Sore' After 'Dancing All Night' At Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party; Deets Here

Star Eva Longoria made sure she attended longtime friend Victoria Beckham’s milestone birthday bash, and the former was up on the dance floors all night long. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine on what Bechkam’s party- which boasted a roster of A-lister attendees- was like, Longoria detailed all the happenings from the night. “I danced all night and I was sore the next day,” the Desperate Housewives alum confirmed.

Eva Longoria at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Celebration

Other than the snapshots from the star-studded event that became a hot topic in Internet discourse, fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday party back in April this year also saw a Spice Girls reunion. The Posh Spice was joined by mates Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) as the quintet performed their hit song Mama together. “They all got up and sang their songs,” said Longoria about the surprise get-together.

Longoria is the godmother of Victoria and David Beckham’s daughter Harper.

The friendship that stood the test of time

The duo met via Longoria’s ex-husband Tony Parker, who is a good friend of the star footballer David. Longoria hit it with the couple, and they have been inseparable since then, so much so that the former even referred to her and the singer-turned-fashion mogul as “two peas in a pod.” Longoria even gushed about her friend in a recent interview with The Times. “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable,” the big screen star spoke about their bond. She also called Victoria the most loyal friend and divulged that the two have sleepovers all the time, where they “just blab all night.”

Not only that, but Victoria played a huge part in getting her pal ready for her big day “She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress, and the after-party dress,” revealed the Devious Face star. The two make for an A-lister duo- with Victoria making strides in the fashion world, while Longoria makes a return to acting with the Apple TV+ show Land of Women, chronicling the tale of women of three generations who flee to Spain after a series of disastrous events, to find a new lease on life.

