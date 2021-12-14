Eva Longoria REVEALS why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning: We don't wait for Santa

Eva Longoria celebrates Christmas early every year, following a custom influenced by her family's heritage. In a recent interview with US Weekly, the 46-year-old actress stated that she, her 53-year-old husband Jose Baton, and their three-year-old son Santiago Enrique follow the Mexican custom of celebrating the event the night before.

“I’m Mexican, so we celebrate on [Christmas Eve],” the actress, 46, said as per US Weekly on Friday, December 10, while promoting “Let’s Get Merried,” which she executive-produced. “We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents.” Longoria noted that she and her loved ones make the most of Christmas Eve. “We do the huge meal and presents and all of that the night of the 24th,” she explained. “And then we usually go to mass at midnight. And that’s tradition.”

However, as per Daily Mail, Christmas Eve, or Nochebuena, is the most significant celebration of the Christmas season in many Latin nations. Nochebeuna is often marked by a large feast at which families gather to eat, dance, exchange presents, and play traditional games before attending late-night church. Meanwhile, Eva joked that dividing leftovers, particularly tamales, among her family members may be a cause of contention.

As the Desperate Housewives veteran prepares to celebrate the holidays with her husband José Bastón, son Santiago, 3, and the rest of their family, she will first premiere the VH1 holiday film Let's Get Merried. The plot revolves around a bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park that takes an unexpected turn when a lady who despises the holidays chooses to marry a guy she has yet to meet that day.

