Eva Mendes celebrates twelve years of love with beau Ryan Gosling, shares special throwback video

Recently Eva Mendes has opened up about her relationship with the longtime partner Ryan Gosling as she indicated that the couple didn’t actually meet on the sets of their first movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

Though Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kept their relationship private, they were first romantically linked in 2011 and since then they were spotted together on numerous occasions. The couple also share two children together Esmeralda Amanda and Amanda Lee.

Eva Mendes social media post

In a recent social media post, Eva Mendes opened up about her relationship with the longtime partner Ryan Gosling and revealed that the couple did not actually meet on the set of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines. In the shared clip on Thursday from the 2012 film, Mendes and Gosling’s character were seen walking towards one another. She also praised the scene in her Instagram post and shared new details about their relationship in the caption.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling reveals he wants his upcoming movie The Gray Man to turn into a franchise

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling to not enter Marvel as Nova

Mendes wrote, ‘Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance’.

Earlier Eva Mendes has hinted about being married to Ryan Gosling in November 2022, though they have not confirmed about their marriage. Mendes said that she loves living in Australia along with her ‘husband’ Ryan and children. She said, ‘We’re having the best time’.

Fans reaction

Fans were ecstatic and praised the couple while asking more questions about their relationship. One user wrote, ‘The way they look at each other always speaks volumes. The look of love, sorrow, longing, all at once’ while the other one commented, ‘You could feel the chemistry through the screen. How did you meet?’

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, new characters join in; Check new posters