Eva Mendes confesses she never wanted to have babies before until she fell 'in love' with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes, who is a mother to two daughters, confessed in a recent interview that she never wanted to have babies before. However, things changed when she fell in love with Ryan Gosling.

Eva Mendes' last outing in Hollywood was partner Ryan Gosling's directorial debut Lost River, which released in 2013. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, while in 2016, they welcomed their second daughter, Amada. Since then, it's been a hiatus mode for Mendes as she focused on parenthood instead. However, recently, we've seen the 46-year-old actress giving interviews about a potential Hollywood comeback in the future.

In a recent interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, Eva admitted that she's ready to go back to work now that her children are getting a bit older. However, the Hitch star clarified that she never wants to send the wrong message to young women as "it's not an either/or situation." Moreover, Mendes confessed that she didn't want to be a mother before until she fell in love with Gosling and they ended up being parents to two beautiful daughters.

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years and then, I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby, I think I was 42 for the second one so it worked out in that way that I had a career and that then I change my focus to my family," Eva shared via Just Jared.

Hence, Mendes is now thinking of going back to Hollywood as she feels its time. Eva also shared that the list of stuff she does is getting shorter and shorter as she refuses to do anything "violent, nothing risque." Eva quipped that the only thing left for her in Hollywood is probably a Disney film.

ALSO READ: Eva Mendes HINTS at Hollywood comeback after six year hiatus; Says ‘my ambition is coming back’

We can't wait for Eva Mendes to make her Hollywood comeback!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×