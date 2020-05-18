Eva Mendes gets makeup done by her daughters; Her bright blue eyeshadow is unmissable

Eva Mendes likes to keep her life private when it comes to her family. The actress never shares pictures of her husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters on social media as she believes in drawing a line between her personal and social life. However, the actress often gives a glimpse of paintings made by her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. We don't see pictures of her daughters on her social media handle but we're definitely getting to see what the little bundles of joy are upto these days amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Recently, Eva Mendes shared a picture of herself where she flaunted the makeover given to her by her daughters Esmeralda and Amada. The little girls painted their mommy's face like it's their canvas. Eva Mendes' daughters used bright blue eyeshadow on her, smudged purple lipstick and colorful contour across her nose and forehead. The duo also added mismatched blush to complete their mommy's look. "They’ve won," Eva Mendes captioned her Instagram post.

This isn't the first time when Eva Mendes flaunted her girls' makeup skills. Last week too, the actress had posted a picture of herself with red, blue, purple and other colours smudged on her face and we assume it was the work of her two daughters Esmeralda and Amada. A few days back, Eva had shared a picture of a drawing made by her kids. "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella," Eva Mendes wrote.

