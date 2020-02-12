Eva Mendes gushes about husband Ryan Gosling's 'incredible' cooking skills: He really cooks, I survive

The 'Ghost Rider' actress revealed some kitchen secrets of Ryan Gosling on her Instagram. Check it out below.

Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes is in La La Land. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and gushed over a meal she had just eaten. Eva shared a video of herself gorging on some heart-shaped macaroons ahead of Valentine's Day and said, "On my way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef. Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love. And it's not just the food, it's their beautiful smiles, it's the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I'm a lifer now!!"

While Eva praised their food, a fan commented asking the actress, "Love macaroons what else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all?" The 'Ghost Rider' actress revealed some kitchen secrets of Gosling and said, "Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I'm not sure that what I do is cooking. It's more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive."

Check out Eva's post below:

Ryan and Eva are parents to two adorable daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3. The couple rarely share details about their home life which is why these details are a delight to their fans.

