Eva Mendes HINTS at Hollywood comeback after six year hiatus; Says ‘my ambition is coming back’

Eva Mendes recently got candid about her life with husband Ryan Gosling and their 2 kids. The Hitch actress also disclosed that she might make a comeback in Hollywood soon.

Eva Mendes recently opened up about her life at home with partner Ryan Gosling and their two daughters--Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4 in a rare new interview with Sydney Morning Herald. “Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” Eva said with a laugh.

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!” “When we feel like we’re just ‘in it’ like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now,” she added.

Eva also talked about leaving the world of Hollywood when she became a mother and how she might be ready to return. “I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children,” she said. “I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”

