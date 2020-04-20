Eva Mendes opens up on why she doesn't post pictures with beau Ryan Gosling and their children
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for 9 years now. The two lost their hearts to each other back in 2011 and now make up for one of the most quintessential couples in Hollywood. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are blessed with two children who complete their happy family. However, Eva Mendes likes to draw a line when it comes to her private life. The actress never shares pictures of Ryan and their kids on social media and has her own reason for doing so.
Recently, the 46-years-old actress shared a picture of artwork by René Magritte. When a fan asked the reason why she doesn't post pictures of her family, Eva engaged with the fan in the comments section and revealed," I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. " She also spoke about her kids and said, "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their pictures until they're old enough to give me their consent."
During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go...One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there ⠀ ⠀
After having explained her point, Eva Mendes also shared a picture of a drawing made by her daughter. "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during the quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. sending so much love out there," the doting mom wrote.
This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella.⠀ ⠀ I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. sending so much love out there ⠀ ⠀ Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling. ⠀ Amore, amore, amore ⠀ ⠀
