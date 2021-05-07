Eva Mendes recalls feeling her face was ‘weird’ at 26; Says ‘Now I wish I still had that ‘odd’ bone structure’

Eva Mendes recently revealed that when she was in her 20s, she felt her bone structure and face were “weird” and “odd”. Scroll down to see what the actress said about it now.

Actress Eva Mendes recently got candid about her insecurities. The 46-year-old Hitch actress and fashion designer took to her Instagram and recalled a time from nearly 20 years ago when she thought her face looked “weird.” “Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago,” Eva wrote along with a photo of herself from the 2003 movie Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

“I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda ..you know all those insecurities that a 26 year old can have,” Eva continued. “Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure’” As for why she posted the photo, Eva admitted “I’m not sure. Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you’ll love it. ‘Youth is wasted on the young’ -Oscar Wilde”

If you missed it, back in February 2021, the actress was accused of getting plastic surgery as she had been posting less on social media. And to those questioning her, Eva responded by saying, “I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media.”

