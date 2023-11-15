Eva Mendes shares a heartfelt tribute for her mom's 82nd birthday; DEETS inside

Eva Mendes gave a glimpse of her personal life as she shared a sweet post for her mother’s birthday. While she barely posts anything about life with her husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, she penned a heartfelt note to her mother. For the special day, the Hitch actress gave a touching tribute which has got the internet talking.

Eva Mendes posts about her mother’s 82nd birthday

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star posted three photos that show her and mother posing for the camera. “Mami is 82!” the actress wrote in a caption for her mother, Eva Pere Suarez. In the photos, Eva Mendes had a simple black t-shirt with a cat nose and whiskers drawn on her face, while Suarez, who recently turned 82, wore a striped blazer, fashionable necklaces, and sunglasses in one picture. “Mami Lioness and her Cub,” she added in her caption as she showed love for her mother, calling Suarez her queen: “Te amo Mami. Eres mi Reina.”

In the last photo, the mother-daughter duo posed for sweet selfies, smiling and making goofy faces. Her followers were quick to reach the comments section under the post to wish Eva's mom a very happy birthday and gush about the photos, as a user wrote, "God bless her!!! What a beauty! Many congratulations!"

Eva Mendes once revealed ‘one’ issue with her mother

Back in May 2020, Eva Mendes took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her mom Eva Lopez Suarez in honor of Mother’s Day. In the touching post, the mother of Ryan Gosling’s two daughters (Esmeralda Amada Gosling, five, and Amada Lee Gosling, four), shared about one slight issue she had with her mother primarily within the clothing department.

“My only issue is why didn’t you keep more of your clothes for me Mami?!? I’m living for this top and jeans and that belt! Where is this stuff?!?? Te quiero Mami!!! ❤” she wrote wishing her Mother’s Day. The Place Beyond the Pines actress detailed her madre as she complained how she wished her mom would have saved her clothes for her.

