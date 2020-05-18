Eva Mendes shows off her wild makeover given by her daughter

Actress Eva Mendes just got a wild makeover, thanks to her daughters.

This weekend, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a selfie of her make-up done by her daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.

Her daughters gave her one colourful and wild makeover perfect for the spring season. "They've won," Mendes captioned her selfie, reports eonline.com.

While Mendes doesn't publicise her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, she does share snippets of their life together.

In April, the actress spoke about why she keeps her family life private.

"During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting.

"One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. Sending lots of love out there."

In the comments, however, a fan asked why she doesn't post about her family and husband Gosling.

"hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," the mother-of-two responded.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Credits :IANS

