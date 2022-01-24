Evan Rachel Wood details shocking abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson in new documentary

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault

The new documentary Phoenix Rising, focussing on the life and career of Evan Rachel Wood recently premiered at 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg has directed the first part of the two-part documentary in which Wood details shocking details about facing abuse at the hands of ex-fiance Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner.

While Wood withheld Manson's name for years after first discussing abuse she faced but named Manson in February 2021 in an Instagram post. Manson has denied all allegations. In the documentary that premiered at Sundance, Wood reveals shocking details about Manson's abuse including an incident where she alleges he sexually assaulted her during the filming of his music video.

In the film, Wood discusses the music video for Manson’s 2007 single Heart-Shaped Glasses which featured her and maintains that she was "coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses." As reported by Pitchfork, Wood recalls the "traumatising" experience and says, "We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe", via Pitchfork.

In the documentary, Wood also discusses how Manson isolated her from her family and abused her while on tour. After premiering at Sundance, the documentary will be released on HBO in March.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

