Evangeline Lilly APOLOGISES for controversial Coronavirus comment: I'm grieved by the ongoing loss of life

After her controversial comment on coronavirus, Avengers: Endgame star Evangeline Lilly offered a sincere, heartfelt apology on Instagram. Read her full IG post below.

Avengers: Endgame star Evangeline Lilly was under crossfire for her recent controversial comment on the coronavirus pandemic, that has taken over the entire globe! "I am also immune-compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," Evangeline had written on Instagram, which got the Lost star a lot of hate comments for insensitivity towards the lives lost due to the virus. Now, Lilly took to her Instagram page to offer a sincere, heartfelt apology to those hurt by her comments.

"At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing," the 40-year-old actress shared and added that two days later, the directives changed despite her intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of the course of action. Evangeline stressed on the fact that she is doing her part in flattening the curve, practicing social distancing and staying at home with her family.

Check out Evangeline Lilly's sincere, heartfelt apology over her controversial coronavirus comment below:

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message," Lilly added.

"I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL," Evangeline concluded.

