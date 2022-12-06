Evangeline Lilly confirms Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will make ‘Dark and Difficult’ revelations

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly recently opened up about the plot of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe’s threequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and suggested that the upcoming movie will be darker than previous movies in the Ant-Man series and make several seat-gripping revelations.

In a conversation with the press at Comic Con Experience (CCXP), Evangeline Lilly opened up about her character of Hope van Dyne/the Wasp in the third part of the beloved marvel saga. She shared that the upcoming movie will be focussed on Hope’s relationship with her mother, Janet van Dyne played by Michelle Pfeiffer who is the original Wasp in the Antman series.

She shared, "...Of course, Hope was so excited to get her mom back and she was thinking, 'This is going to be a fantasy, and I'm going to have my mom, and we're going to be best friends and we'll tell each other everything, and life will be intimate, and my life will be perfect.' And life is never perfect, especially with our parents. Especially with parents who spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm,"

Hope will uncover ‘dark and difficult’ secrets about her mom

She added, "And so, there is a lot that Hope doesn't know and doesn't find out about her mom until this journey begins. And it's a dark and difficult thing to deal with for her." Not too long ago, Michelle Pfeiffer herself stated on record that Quantumania will be darker but epic.

Lilly shares Hope is more ‘VULNERABLE’ in the upcoming film

The actress shared her character will evolve in the upcoming film and will be seen mending her relationship with Scott played by the fan-favorite Paul Rudd, her father played by Michael Douglas, and most importantly her mother played by Michelle Pfeiffer who has returned for Quantum Realm after thirty long years.

She shared, “Her [Hope’s] heart had grown three times as big, which makes it three times more vulnerable. So I was really excited to have a chance to show a side of her where she would make mistakes, she would be fragile, and she wouldn't always have the right answer."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Release date

Antman 3, the upcoming sci-fi adventure will actually showcase the Quantum Realm along with the addition of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. But above all, it will give answers to the cryptic statement by Janet "There's something I never told you" in the movie’s first trailer. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set to make its premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.