Evelyn Braxton Reveals It Was Traci's Last Wish To Bring Back The Braxtons; Find Out Here

The Braxton family is returning to television nearly three years after Braxton Family Values ended, with Toni Braxton leading sisters Trina, Towanda, and Tamar, along with their family matriarch, Evelyn Braxton. The comeback to the small screen is primarily in honor of Traci Braxton, their late sister who passed away in 2022 due to esophageal cancer. "The main reason for wanting to do The Braxtons again is because of Traci," says Toni in the trailer for The Braxtons, set to premiere this August.

New details in The Braxton's trailer

Further into the trailer, Evelyn reminisces about Traci’s final wish — for the family to reunite and create the next Braxton show. Singer-actress Towanda emphasizes the importance of telling Traci’s story in this new series, while sister Tamar mentions that only those close to them know the "real deal," which they are now prepared to share with the world. "We've been up to a lot of things," adds Trina.

According to People’s exclusive look at the trailer, the sisters discuss new developments in their careers. Toni is preparing for her Love & Laughter residency in Las Vegas, where she will be joined by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Meanwhile, Towanda is focused on producing films and enjoying motherhood with her children, Braxton Montelus Carter and Brooke Carter. Trina has been exploring cooking for her shows on Instagram and YouTube.

The conversation soon shifts when Tamar remarks, "Y'all got so many secrets," prompting Towanda to call for a time-out. Nevertheless, Evelyn assures later that there will be plenty of fun this time around.

Sisters honor Traci Braxton's legacy

Traci Braxton, younger sister to Toni and elder to Towanda and Tamar, passed away on March 12, 2022, after a nearly year-long battle with cancer. Her family members remembered the singer and radio star in an official public statement and Instagram post, honoring her legacy. Toni Braxton paid tribute to her deceased sister, writing, "Traci was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

