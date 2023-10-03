'Even if we did six seasons...': One Piece Live-Action producer opens up on the future of Netflix series

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda's One Piece - a fantasy adventure television series, which is a live action adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, has taken the audience by storm. The series premiered on August 31, 2023 on Netflix and garnered terrific response from the viewers. The series, which stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates, follows their adventurous search for the fabled 'One Piece' treasure.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements on season 2 renewal of One Piece

In their recent interview with Deadline , One Piece executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements opened up about the series being a massive hit among the audience and how many seasons they think that it could go on for.

When asked about the renewal of the second season, Adelstein said, "We have hopes for 12 seasons, there’s so much material."

Replying to the same question, Clements asserted, "We’re over 1,080 chapters at this point in the manga.. We have plans with Matt Owens for how we would break multiple seasons, and I think even if we did six seasons, we would probably only use up half of the chapters of the manga. It really could go on and on and on."

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements on fans’ validation

In the same interview, when the producers were asked what is the best validation they have seen from fans, they said that they have seen a lot of TikTok videos, wherein fans have been showering love on the series.

Adelstein said, "The people in the office have shown us a lot of TikTok videos of people saying ‘this is going to be awful, this is going to be terrible’. And then they brought in TikTok videos of the same people going, ‘I was so wrong, this is so good’. So real skeptics have turned around and really have praised the show and have been very happy with it and very surprised at how good it was."

Adelstein also added that the success of a series was not completely unexpected, because he really loved the series.

