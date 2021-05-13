Even before Megxit, Prince Harry REVEALS why he didn't want the senior royal role since his early 20s

In a recent podcast appearance, Prince Harry was brutally honest about his displeasure of being a senior royal member since his early 20s, not wanting to be a part of it.

If you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was explosive enough, get your popcorn ready for The Duke of Sussex's intimate interview during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast. Amongst the controversial questions posed at Harry, the 36-year-old former senior royal member was asked if he had ever wanted to step away from the royal family prior to eventually leaving with his wife and son Archie, 2.

"Obviously in my early 20’s, I was a case of, I don’t want to do this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mom. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again," Harry confided, via Just Jared. Harry further stated that he's seen what happens "behind the curtain," "the business model" and knows how "this operation runs and how it works." Harry didn't want to be a part of this.

For Harry, before meeting Meghan, it was a case of "anger and frustration" at the fact of how it's "so unjust" and it's definitely connected to the media. And it wasn't just about Harry, but all the stuff that he was witnessing. "The biggest issue for me was that being born into it you inherit the risk, you inherit the risk that comes with it — you inherit every element of it without choice and because of the way that the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you," Harry confessed.

Harry divulged that when he "started doing therapy," suddenly a bubble burst which led to him plucking his head out of the sand, giving it a good shake and thinking, "Okay, you’re in the position of privilege, stop complaining or stop thinking that you want something different and make this different because you cannot get out. How are you going to do this differently? How are you going to make your mom proud? How are you going to use this platform to really affect change and give people the confidence to affect their own lives?"

Harry confessed that his biggest "Achilles heel" was "helplessness." Elaborating on the three major times where he felt the most helplessness, Harry shared, "The three major times I felt the most helplessness is one, when I was a kid with my mom in the back of the car being chased by paparazzi, two, was in Afghanistan in an apache helicopter and then the third one was with my wife."

For Harry, it was these moments in his life "where feeling helpless hurts, it really hurts." That's when Harry started thinking that "S**t." he's got the "privilege" and the "platform" and yet he can't fix or change this and when you let that get in your head about, it's when it starts to take a toll, like it did on Harry.

