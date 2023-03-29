Ever After turns 25: Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds celebrate with a reunion

Ever After: A Cinderella Story, the much-loved 1998-released film which earned much love from the audiences over years, turned 25 recently. The romantic period drama, which successfully retold the globally famous classic story of Cinderella, featured Drew Barrymore as the central character Danielle De Barbarac. Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds appeared as the evil stepsisters in the film, which featured Dougray Scott as the leading man Prince Henry. Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds celebrated 25 years of Ever After, in The Drew Barrymore Show's recent episode.

Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds's Ever After reunion

The highly popular talk show, which is hosted by Drew Barrymore aired its Ever After special episode recently. In the episode, the leading lady is joined by her onscreen step sisters Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds, and the trio recreated their respective characters by appearing in the same costumes. Dougray Scott, who appeared as Prince Harry, made an appearance in the show through a video call.

"It's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine and we're back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of 'Ever After. I literally can't even believe it. I get to be here with my sisters, my step sisters," said Drew Barrymore, who made a Cinderella appearance on the show in a beige embellished gown with wings.

Check out The Drew Barrymore Show's Instagram post, below:

When Dougray Scott got rejected for the role of Prince Henry

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore show, Dougray Scott recalled how he got rejected for the role of Prince Henry in Ever After: A Cinderella Story. "My agent sort of managed to get me in the room again. I begged. I begged them I said, 'Give me another chance,' and I think that’s how I got the part," revealed the actor, who also recalled how leading lady Barrymore played a major role in his bagging the role. "There was nobody else," replied the show host.

