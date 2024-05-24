Ever Carradine To Become Series Regular For The Handmaid's Tale's Final Season

The sixth and final season of the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale has a permanent addition now. Ever Carradine, who stars as Naomi Putnam in the show, has been upped to a series regular for the final season, which means the viewers will see more of the Wife of Commander Putnam this season, as she grapples with the moral complexities of the oppressive regime of Gilead.

Ever Carradine's Naomi Putnam

Carrandine appeared in the series in Season 1, while being a series regular on a Hulu series called Marvel's Runaway. She has appeared in a total of 20 episodes in the last five seasons, depicting the character of Naomi Putnam on the show. Initially starting off as a traditional wife who mostly upholds the oppressive norms of the dystopian world of Gilead, Naomi slowly grows discontent to the societal rules that are laid down in the regime. As she witnesses brutality inflicted on handmaids and a torturous household, she does not yield much power over the authorities to bring about any change or ease anything, even though she is the commander's wife. Naomi's character is subjected to patriarchal controls as well, although in a much more comfortable setting and in a diluted manner.

She is the adoptive to the daughter that their Handmaid Janine gave birth to. Upon Commander Putnam’s passing, Naomi marries Commander Lawrence in season 5.

Other than The Handmaid’s Tale, Carradine has starred in Runaways, The Neighborhood, The Conners, Goliath, Major Crimes, Commander in Chief, and Once and Again.

The Handmaid's Tale's final season to debut next year

Elisabeth Moss, lead star as well as the show’s executive producer revealed to TVLine that she would direct 4 episodes, the first and the last two, from the final season. While talking about what can be expected from the series finale, she told the outlet: “It’s big and wild and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through.”

She further said that this season definitely bears the "final season" energy.

Production for season 6 is slated to start this summer as the audience prepares for its debut next year.

