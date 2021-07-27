Ever wondered if Dwayne Johnson is a good kisser? The Rock's Jungle Cruise co star Emily Blunt REVEALS

Emily Blunt is coming clean on what it's really like to kiss Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson! The gorgeous duo, who star in Jungle Cruise, smooch in the highly-awaited Disney movie and at the recently held Disneyland premiere in Anaheim, California, the A Quiet Place Part II star hilariously explained her feelings while sharing an on-screen liplock with the handsome Black Adam star.

"Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth? And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get," Emily quipped to E! News. Well, that was not a reaction we were expecting when it comes to kissing the 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor! Interestingly, in an earlier interview with The Mirror, Emily had revealed what her husband John Krasinki felt about his wife locking lips with Dwayne, who he's also good friends with.

The 38-year-old actress quipped, "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He's immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-starring Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, Jungle Cruise releases in the US on July 30.

