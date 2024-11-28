Everwood Fame Sarah Drew Recalls Being 'Hurt So Badly' Reading Message Board Comments Calling Her Ugly in 2002

Sarah Drew has been doing shows even before the rise of social media. However, even in that era, she encountered harsh criticism.

Recently, while appearing on Broad Ideas, a podcast hosted by Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, the actress shared that Everwood was her first show. She added that although social media didn’t exist back then, “I was addicted to reading message boards and forums.”

The Mom’s Night Out actress revealed that reading those message boards turned out to be a really bad experience for her.

Reflecting on her career, starting with 2002's Everwood, she explained that her role was “the wallflower best friend of Emily VanCamp. I had glasses and frizzy hair and not a stitch of makeup. I was the ugly one, the ugly duckling.”

While the Front of the Class actress recalled many “lovely things” people said to her and praised her performance, there were a few negative comments that stuck with her and that she still remembers "word for word."

One of those particularly hurtful comments described her as “so ugly that the television cracks every time she steps in front of it.” Drew admitted that such remarks continue to affect her deeply.

The actress then shared details about her upbringing, explaining that her mother is a scientist. She noted that fashion sense and topics like makeup and hair care were not priorities in her family while growing up.

She then became nostalgic and recalled how she had been achieving good grades throughout her life and was fully focused on becoming an actress, always striving to turn any opportunity into a better one.

However, she added that she never considered “whether I was one of the pretty people.”

The Reindeer Games Homecoming actress shared that when she came across the old “nasty” comments, she began questioning herself, wondering if she was an ugly person. She described those comments as "so damaging."

Sarah Drew then played Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy.

