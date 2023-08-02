Everwood star Treat Williams’ tragic death: Cause revealed in motorcycle crash investigation

It was a heartbreaking day for fans and the entertainment industry when news of actor Treat Williams' untimely passing spread like wildfire. The beloved actor, known for his starring roles in the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, left an indelible mark on Hollywood with his talent and warmth. On June 12, at the age of 71, Treat Williams passed away in a fatal motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont, leaving his family, friends, and fans devastated. However, after almost two months of investigation, Vermont State Police recently revealed the cause of his death, along with charging the driver responsible for the crash. Here's a closer look.

Determining Treat Williams cause of death

The Medical Examiner's Office in New York conducted a thorough investigation into Treat Williams' passing, and their findings were sobering. The actor succumbed to severe trauma and blood loss as a direct result of the motorcycle accident.

Driver charged for negligent operation

Following the investigation, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with Williams' motorcycle was held accountable for the fatal incident. State authorities issued a citation for "grossly negligent operation with death."

ALSO READ: Who is late Treat Williams' wife? 5 things you need to know about Pam Van Sant

Treat Williams' family shared their grief through a poignant statement to Rolling Stone. "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it."

The passing of Treat Williams sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, prompting an outpouring of love and tributes from fellow actors, including Mark Hamill and Wendell Pierce. Hamill, who shared the screen with Williams in The Empire Strikes Back, posted a heartfelt message accompanied by a cherished photo, highlighting the actor's talents and their deep friendship. As the investigation culminates in charging the driver responsible for the tragic accident, Treat Williams' legacy remains intact, etched in the hearts of those he touched throughout his illustrious career.

ALSO READ: 15 Greatest Mafia Movies from The Godfather to The Irishman