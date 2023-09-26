‘Every day discovering something brand new’: Courteney Cox wishes Johnny McDaid on 10th anniversary with clip of Ed Sheeran hilariously singing unique Shape of You version

Ed Sheeran has been friends for a very long time with Friends alum Courteney Cox. The Friends star got popular after her role in the all-time hit sitcom Friends, where she portrayed the character of Monica Geller for 10 long years. Sheeran and Cox are really close friends, and the duo keeps sharing funny videos of each other on social media. From creating the famous dance sequence from Friends to sharing beautiful videos of the two singing together, Similarly, Courteney Cox shared an adorable video on Instagram for her and her husband Johnny McDaid’s 10th anniversary. The video also had a unique rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit song, Shape of You.

Courtney Cox shared a video on Instagram for her and Johnny McDaid’s anniversary with a unique version of Shape of You

Ed Sheeran is an amazing friend. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter serenaded Courteney Cox and her longtime husband Johnny McDaid with a special rendition of his 2017 smash single Shape of You. Sheeran made the touching gesture in honor of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary.

Cox shared a song clip in an Instagram post that began with romantic photographs of her and McDaid. Then Sheeran introduced the actress to the Snow Patrol singer ten years ago, as per the text on one of the photos.

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are then shown seated with McDaid as Sheeran began singing, "I know your heart is falling too. Johnny is madly in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And his bedsheets now smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny's beard is shaped like you."

Fans had mixed reactions to the video Courteney Cox shared on her anniversary

While some fans were elated with the news and loved Sheeran’s new version of Shape of You, Some fans couldn’t help but miss a certain character, as Cox reminded them of her Friends days. A fan commented on the video, “Why do I feel bad for Chandler?” For those who are unaware, Chandler, portrayed by Mathew Perry, was one of the main characters from Friends who was Monica’s (Courteney Cox) love interest and husband in the show.

Another fan questioned whether Johnny McDaid was anything like Chandler: “Is he funnier than Chandler?!? Does he clean? Does he like maintaining you?” While one user commented on how Ed Sheeran got the couple together, “Ed like the British cupid fairy randomly changing your life with a laughing crying emoticon.” Another user commented, “Imagine being introduced to your partner by Ed Sheeran."

Meanwhile, Johnny McDaid and Cox have been dating since 2013. The couple became engaged in February of 2014. The couple reconciled a year after calling off their engagement in 2015.

