Every Must-See Movie Trailer from Super Bowl 2025: Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning and More

The Super Bowl is here, and as always, it has brought us some of the most mind-blowing trailers—ones that surely made people scream even louder than during the game.

While Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts is one of them, we also got a trailer for Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible outing, along with a few live-action movie previews.

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts

The MCU may have a new team of Avengers. With Bucky Barnes leading the group, we also see several other antiheroes joining forces—possibly to take on a major villain, The Void.

How to Train Your Dragon

This is a live-action adaptation of a story that once amazed us—a tale of friendship between a man and a massive, fire-breathing dragon.

M3GAN 2.0

A simple teaser has said a lot. This movie will be the second installment in the science fiction horror series about a doll on a killing spree.

Novocaine

Catch Jack Quaid showcasing some truly unique abilities in Novocaine, a film that tells the story of a man who feels no pain at all.

Lilo & Stitch

This is another live-action adaptation that will take you on a nostalgic journey. Disney’s Lilo & Stitch was presented as more than just a trailer—it appeared as a Super Bowl commercial. While it didn’t reveal much, a CGI Stitch was seen playfully running around a football stadium.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

While this is an exciting moment, it also marks the end of an era. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be the last time we see Tom Cruise in action as the legendary spy, Ethan Hunt.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Welcome back to the legendary park that has thrilled and terrified us time and time again. This new Jurassic movie will feature a star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more.

F1

This film technically didn’t have a full trailer—just a brief teaser. It features a star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and more.

Smurfs

Rihanna will next be heard as the voice of Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie, which is set in Paris.