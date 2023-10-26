'Every time we rehearsed': Britney Spears reflects back on the stage 'kiss' with Madonna and life lessons that she gleaned from it

Britney Spears has revealed that she learned valuable lessons from fellow superstar Madonna. In her newly released memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears recounts the iconic kiss she shared with Madonna during their 2003 MTV VMAs performance alongside Christina Aguilera, as well as their collaboration on the hit song Me Against the Music.

Britney Spears explained that “Every time we rehearsed it, we did an air kiss,” but it wasn't until just moments before going on stage that she decided to make it a real kiss. Britney writes, “I thought to myself: I want a moment like that again this year. With the kiss, should I just go for it? mentioning that it became “a huge cultural moment.”

In her memoir, Spears also mentioned that it was her idea to include a featured artist on Me Against the Music, and she personally invited Madonna to be part of it. She further shared, “During our shoot together, I was in awe of the ways Madonna would not compromise her vision. She kept the focus on her going along with Madonna’s ideas and being on her time for days was what it meant to collaborate with her. It was an important lesson for me, one that would take a long time for me to absorb: she demanded power, and so she got power.”

While on the set, Madonna insisted on delaying the start time to fix a seam on her suit that had come undone. This unwavering commitment to her vision taught Spears the importance of not compromising and maintaining a strong focus. Spears described, “Going along with Madonna’s ideas and being on her time for days was what it meant to collaborate with her. It was an important lesson for me, one that would take a long time for me to absorb: she demanded power, and so she got power.”

Spears acknowledged that she had previously tried too hard to please others, influenced by her mother's passive nature. She wished “If I could go back now, I would try to become my own parent, my own partner, my own advocate — the way I knew Madonna did.” Madonna's unwavering confidence and mentorship had a profound impact on Spears, especially during a confusing period in her life.

Several years after her collaboration with Madonna, Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. However, in November 2021, she successfully fought to have it terminated following a public testimony where she passionately requested its end.

With her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears is reclaiming her own narrative, embracing newfound freedom. She encourages her fans to speak up, be confident, know their worth, inspire others, and, above all, be kind. Spears is determined to share her story directly with her fans, putting an end to conspiracies and falsehoods.

