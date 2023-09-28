Everybody’ had nothing but good things to say about’ Taylor Swift, according to Travis Kelce after the pop-star attended one of his games

Travis Kelce, a renowned NFL star, recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium during a game against the Chicago Bears on his weekly podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's inner circle

In the podcast conversation with his older brother Jason, Travis Kelce shared his joy about having Taylor Swift in his personal suite at the stadium. He was impressed by the overwhelmingly positive reactions from friends and family, who admired the superstar. Kelce also complimented Swift's appearance and the impression she made on those who were there. Travis said "I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her. The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

Unforgettable moments with Taylor Swift

The atmosphere was electric from the moment Travis Kelce was introduced on the field, to the thunderous applause of Taylor Swift. The most memorable moment was when the superstar celebrated with one of Kelce's friends, sharing a chest bump after a touchdown pass. These moments were captured in slow motion and added to the fun and unforgettable nature of the afternoon. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said.

Travis Kelce's memorable day extended beyond the stadium, as he and Taylor Swift left together in his convertible. Their destination was Ocean Prime restaurant in Kansas City, where Kelce had organized a post-game party for teammates and their families. Kelce expressed his appreciation for Swift's attendance, acknowledging her for witnessing his on-field performance. This unexpected friendship between an NFL star and a pop sensation continues to captivate fans. As Travis Kelce's jersey sales surge by 400% and ticket sales to Chiefs games rise, it appears that the "Swifties" have become a part of Chiefs Kingdom, solidifying this unique connection between sports and music.

