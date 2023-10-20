'Everybody has an opinion…': When Florence Pugh revealed reason behind her private break up with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh, the talented actress known for her impressive performances in films like Little Women and Midsommar, briefly made headlines due to her relationship with actor-director Zach Braff. Despite their age difference, their love was evident in their public outings and social media posts. The couple faced some criticism and scrutiny, but they remained relatively private about their personal lives. Ultimately, relationships in the public eye can be challenging, and in the ever-evolving world of Hollywood relationships, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's love story was a brief chapter in both of their lives.

Florence Pugh on breakup with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and actor-director Zach Braff were briefly in the spotlight for their relationship back in 2019, however, that ended in 2022. During an interview with Harper Bazaar , Pugh opened up about her breakup and said, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So, we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

She also divulged on moving forward after the breakup emphasizing on how “she feels like she is now getting into this groove in her career where she knows what she can take, what she give, and what she will not accept anymore”. Furthermore, she noted, “Being on these last few movies with some of the greats has been truly a wonderful way to kick myself back into the mode of ‘This is what you want to do.’”

Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling movie

During the interview, Pugh also talked about the filming of the movie Don’t Worry Darling with co-star Harry Styles. She said about her character, “It was a different beast. I love playing a distressed woman.” She further reflected on the sex scenes in the movie noting how “it’s reduced to just sex scenes, or to watching the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why they do it. It’s not why she is in this industry.” She concluded by saying, “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

