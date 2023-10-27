'Everybody in the theater on MUTE': Beyonce announces Renaissance concert film much to joy of fans, THIS is where she'll host two premieres

After the massive success of Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour concert film, fans have another such experience to enjoy. Beyonce's tour film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is all set for release on December 1, 2023, and netizens are excited to delve into it. Here's what we know about the singer's plans when it comes to the multiple premieres of the concert film.

Beyonce announces Renaissance concert film, THIS is where she'll host premieres

Beyonce took to her Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming much-awaited movie and wrote, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, in theaters worldwide 12.01." Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Run the World hitmaker will be hosting two premieres next month. While the US premiere will be held in Los Angeles on November 25, the world premiere will be hosted in London on November 30, a day before the release.

ALSO READ: Inside Beyonce's USD 20K per night French Polynesia island vacation with Jay-Z and family, here's everything we know

Tickets for international locations including Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean will officially go on sale on November 9. The trailer for the concert film was released on October 2, 2023, and featured behind-the-scenes clips as well as onstage performance glimpses of the tour. "When I am performing, I am nothing but free," she said.

Beyonce added, "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged." The trailer also featured her children Blue Ivy, as well as twins Sir and Rumi. The synopsis calls the film a journey that shows the tour from its inception to the finale. "It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft," it further explains.

Watch the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce here:

Fans react to Beyonce's concert film Renaissance

Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic and cannot wait to witness the magic of the Renaissance tour onscreen. One user wrote, "Everybody in the theater on MUTE," referring to the signature move by Beyonce which sees everyone in the arena going quiet when she sings this part of her song. Another joked, "We about to be in the theaters, wearing chrome and Ivy Park Noir, smelling like Cé Noir and BROKE!!" A third said, "I'm loving the Renaissance era."

For the unversed, Beyonce made an appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere in Los Angeles this month. The latter posted a boomerang with her on Instagram and captioned it, "Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles rubbishes skipping Lizzo's name out on purpose claim: 'Y'all should really..'