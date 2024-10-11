'Everybody Is Fighting Demons': Dwayne Johnson Stresses Importance Of Mental Health Check-Ins On Loved Ones And Strangers On World Mental Health Day

Dwayne Johnson is urging people to be mindful of their mental health and that of those around them. The Moana star took to Instagram on Thursday, October 10, to post a video in honor of World Mental Health Day and discussed how people should never neglect checking up on their loved ones in their lowest moments and reach out to them if they ever find themselves experiencing the same grim feeling.

“Everybody is fighting demons, and a lot of people keep it in. A lot of people don’t talk about it, and I learned that, in many cases, the hard way over the years,” he said. “So when I check in with my friends, I don’t check in and say, ‘Hey, what’s wrong?’ I check in and say, ‘How’s your heart? How are you feeling?’”

The Rock said people would be surprised to know what that means to others.

Speaking from personal experience, Johnson noted that he knows what it's like to struggle with mental health and what it’s like to spiral. He called it bouts of “mental hellness.” The pro wrestler and actor recalled waking up one day and “seeing and feeling gray” in his video. He said that though he was used to being alone as an only child, the consistent loneliness caught up to him, and by the end of the day, he was reaching out to his friends for help.

“So just a reminder to check in on your friends,” he emphasized, adding that he’s experienced instances where he was late to check in on his friends, and that cost them their lives. Johnson reiterated, “Check in on your friends, loved ones, even strangers. And just as important—if not more importantly—check in on yourself.” The Fast and Furious actor described being able to reach out to people as a superpower.

Johnson has been open about his mental health journey over the years, including battling depression multiple times in his life.

In May 2023, on The Pivot podcast, the star acknowledged that though he now has gained emotional tools to work through his mental pain, years ago he had no clue how to tackle the challenge. The actor underlined that being a dad to his three daughters, Tiana, 6, Jasmine, 8, and Simone, 23, served as a saving grace during his difficult times.

If you know someone who is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

