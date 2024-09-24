'Everybody’s Got Flaws': Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Secret Behind His Lifelong Marriage To LaTanya Richardson

One thing that we know about Samuel L. Jackson apart from his brilliant acting skills is his honesty off camera. In a recent interview, he shared the secret behind his long-lasting marriage to his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

In his AARP The Magazine cover story for the October/November issue, Jackson spoke about his marriage of 44 years. He talked about the hardship they overcame that has contributed to the success of their union.

When he was asked about the secret of his marriage, he responded with, "A lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up."

The Marvel star added, “I’ve done s*** in my marriage that’s crazy, you know? She has, too, in her head, or whatever in reality, but you got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

Jackson shared that the other alternative is to “ignore” the things done by their partner that bother them. He mentioned that there are certain things that one learns to ignore about people, which LaTanya learned to ignore about him.

Over the years, his wife learned to accept his work ethic, Jackson told the publication. He expressed that he would be working all the time until “it's time” for him.

For the unversed, they first crossed paths in college and they have one child, a daughter named Zoe, 42, per People magazine.

During his interview with AARP, he recalled his drug addiction. He said that LaTanya and Zoe found him lying on the floor, his wife then gave a call to a drug counselor, who was his high school friend and the next day he was in rehab. He mentioned that he didn't do all the “kicking and screaming because I was tired.”

As far as his professional front goes, we will get to see him in The Paino Lesson, which also stars Josh David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Danielle Brooks, Erykah Badu, and many more. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2024, in select theaters and then it will be released on Netflix.

