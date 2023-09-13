'Everybody's having a dance party?': When Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed they weren't invited to Jamie Foxx's bash on Spider-Man sets

Tom Holland and Zendaya might be the most beloved sweethearts of Hollywood, but according to an old interview, the two were too much of a distraction for their Spider-man: No Way Home cast members. Zendaya specifically opened up about the time when Jamie Foxx threw a party and didn't invite the two leads of the movie. Here's what happened.

Tom Holland and Zendaya recall never getting an invite

Tom Holland and Zendaya once recalled all the fun times they spent on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actors also spoke about their experience sharing screen space with Jamie Foxx who plays the role of a villain in the movie. Recalling him, Tom Holland and Zendaya also mentioned how a dance party was hosted by Jamie Foxx on the sets of Spider-Man but they never received an invite, while speaking with Serieously.

When Tom Holland and Zendaya recalled never getting an invite for a party on Spider-Man sets

The lovebirds were playing a game on the interview where they would each spin the wheel which had their co-stars faces on it and recall an incident about them. The incident had to be from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actors manipulated the wheel so that it fell on Jamie Foxx and narrated an incident about him. Zendaya, during the interview, recalled his dance parties and she mentioned, "He would bring music and then the lighting department would play lights as well."

How Zendaya and Tom Holland found out about Foxx’s party on sets

In the interview, Zendaya recalled how she went to the sets every day until the producers mentioned that it was not necessary. She recalled them saying, "Hey, just don't come for a couple of days because Jon's a little bit behind. We don't want any distraction. Mind you, I was not being distracting.”

The actress added, "I was so quiet, I was in the corner, minding my business. So, I do come back to set one day, just to see what's going on. I walk in — the producers, the actors, Jamie has started a party."

Zendaya further narrated how she walked into the set to find them dancing to Rihanna’s hit song Where Have You Been.

The actress continued, "And I said, 'So I wasn't allowed to come to work because there was a distraction. And then I come in and everybody's having a dance party? And I wasn't invited?' Tom Holland added to the story mentioning that, "I wasn't even invited, and I was Spider-Man in the 'Spider-Man' movie."

Tom Holland went on to describe Foxx as one of his favorite people that he had worked with.

For the unversed, Jamie Foxx previously played the role of Electro in the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield which was followed by his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

