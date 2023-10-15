'Everyone can just get on with it': Willow and Jaden Smith 'relieved' as Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about separation with Will Smith

Willow Smith, 22, and Jaden Smith, 25, recently expressed relief following their mother Jada Pinkett Smith's public revelation that she and their father, Will Smith, have been separated for seven years.

Jada and Will Smith's children are reportedly relieved post-revelation

Daily Mail reports that the famous siblings had to "pretend" that their parents were still happily married, and this had left them feeling "extremely agitated." They are now relieved to live the truth openly. One insider shared with Hollywood Life that, “Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it, no one is getting any younger,” they further added, "They all want everyone to be true to themselves and not hold any more grudges or secrets. Jaden and Willow hope that everyone can now heal and remove any drama that still might be in their worlds now that all the revelations have come out,” the insider continued, “They have seen the attacks that their mom has gotten from all of this, and they really hope people can trust their mom in the future, they weren’t expecting negativity to shine on their mom but now that it is happening, they want to get through it all as a family.”

Jada's public disclosure has indeed caused a stir. Another source indicated that Will and Jada had placed their children in a strange and uncomfortable position for seven years, where they had to pretend everything was fine when it wasn't. This secrecy led to tension and conflicts between Willow and Jaden per Hollywood Life.

While Willow shares a close relationship with her mom, she was reportedly upset with Jada for making their family issues public. The insider revealed to Hollywood Life that, “Willow holds so much animosity towards Will in particular. She will always take Jada’s side in things, she does not know why her mom had to go and tell the world all their dirty laundry. She feels like she is laughed at by all her peers.”

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed about separation from Will Smith

In an interview with NBC News, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the separation from Will Smith, stating that “By the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying,” she added, “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” The situation has undoubtedly brought complex emotions for the Smith family, as they navigate this new chapter with the truth now out in the open.

