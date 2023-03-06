‘Everyone is trying to be the victim’: Chris Rock take digs at Meghan Markle’s racism claims against Royals

Chris Rock in his new Netflix comedy – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage threw a few jabs towards Meghan Markle and royals. Speaking about the racism claims made by Meghan against royals, Chris Rock said that not everything she went through is racism but rather some of it is ‘in-law sh*t’. The comedian also took digs at the royal family saying that they are the ones who invested in slavery like Shark Tank. Continue reading for further details.

Chris Rock threw jabs at Meghan Markle

Chris Rock broached the topic of the royal family and Meghan Markle by saying that everyone who is trying to be a victim is not actually a victim and they know it very well. He specifically mentioned The Duchess of Sussex in this case and later said, ‘seems like a nice lady, just complaining’.

Rock says that he doesn’t understand what Markle is complaining about since she hit the ‘light-skinned lottery’. The comedian says that Meghan's claims of her in-laws being racist because they wanted to know how brown the baby is going to be is not racism. Even the black people want to know how brown the baby is going to be.

Chris Rock then says he understands Meghan Markle’s true ‘dilemma’ which is black girl wanted to be accepted at the home of her white in-laws. The comedian says that this ‘sh*t’ is extremely hard. He says the Black people who want to be accepted by their white in-laws should marry a Kardashian as they easily accept everyone. Rock joked that, ‘Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty’.

The Duchess of Sussex have not made any public statement or comment about Chris Rock’s jabs.

