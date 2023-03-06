‘Everyone is trying to be the victim’: Chris Rock take digs at Meghan Markle’s racism claims against Royals

In his Netflix comedy live, Chris Rock took brutal digs at Meghan Markle as well as royals on Saturday night. Read further to know details

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 06, 2023   |  11:14 AM IST  |  5.2K
Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle (Image via Instagram/sussexroyals)
Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle (Image via Instagram/sussexroyals)

Chris Rock in his new Netflix comedy – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage threw a few jabs towards Meghan Markle and royals. Speaking about the racism claims made by Meghan against royals, Chris Rock said that not everything she went through is racism but rather some of it is ‘in-law sh*t’. The comedian also took digs at the royal family saying that they are the ones who invested in slavery like Shark Tank. Continue reading for further details.

Chris Rock threw jabs at Meghan Markle

Chris Rock broached the topic of the royal family and Meghan Markle by saying that everyone who is trying to be a victim is not actually a victim and they know it very well. He specifically mentioned The Duchess of Sussex in this case and later said, ‘seems like a nice lady, just complaining’.  

Rock says that he doesn’t understand what Markle is complaining about since she hit the ‘light-skinned lottery’. The comedian says that Meghan's claims of her in-laws being racist because they wanted to know how brown the baby is going to be is not racism. Even the black people want to know how brown the baby is going to be.

Chris Rock then says he understands Meghan Markle’s true ‘dilemma’ which is black girl wanted to be accepted at the home of her white in-laws. The comedian says that this ‘sh*t’ is extremely hard. He says the Black people who want to be accepted by their white in-laws should marry a Kardashian as they easily accept everyone. Rock joked that, ‘Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty’.

The Duchess of Sussex have not made any public statement or comment about Chris Rock’s jabs.  

ALSO READ: ‘It still hurts’ Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars slap in Netflix comedy special; DEETS here

Meghan Markle

Are Harry and Meghan invited to coronation?
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have received an invitation to King Charles's coronation, a spokesperson for the couple indicated on Sunday, but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend.
Where do Harry and Meghan live?
The couple moved to Montecito in California in June 2020. They said they wanted space to raise their son Archie, and to develop their Archewell Foundation.
What is Meghan Markle's nationality?
American
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram, YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!