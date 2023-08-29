'Everyone keeps f***ing saying that': Cillian Murphy spills how he disliked his role in USD 96 million movie featuring Rachel McAdams

Did you know, Cillian Murphy once opened up about his reservations revolving around his 2005 film, Red Eye? Scroll through to discover his perspectives!

Written by Chandni Arora Published on Aug 29, 2023   |  05:26 PM IST  |  328
Instagram
Cillian Murphy

Key Highlight

  • Cillian Murphy expressed dislike for his performance in Red Eye
  • The movie is often considered underrated
  • The movie was a critical and commercial success

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, once offered candid insights into his past role in the film Red Eye. In a 2021 interview with UPROXX, Murphy's frank discussion about the movie, his portrayal of a villain, and his changing attitude towards his own work showcased a more musing side of the actor.

Cillian Murphy's Perspective on Red Eye

Murphy's association with Christopher Nolan projects has solidified his status as one of the biggest actors in the industry but Wes Craven's underrated 2005 thriller Red Eye showcases the many facets of Murphy's talent. In Red Eye, a thriller that often resurfaces on television, Murphy took on a negative role, unlike all the morally complex characters he often portrays.

Cillian Murphy

ALSO READ:  'The less that people know about me the better': When Cillian Murphy expressed his views on being 'private person'

During the UPROXX interview, Cillian Murphy expressed his initial reluctance to discuss Red Eye. In response to a question about his inclination towards playing villains, he mentioned, “The guy in Red Eye? He’s a bad guy. If you look at any of my other films…" This prompted the interviewer to defend the movie's merits, stating, "Red Eye is a good movie." Murphy's response, laced with a touch of exasperation, was, "Everyone keeps f***ing saying that." The conversation shifted to the film's frequent TV broadcasts, to which Murphy exclaimed, "My point is – Jesus – can I stop talking about that movie?" 

ALSO READ:  'I'm really a wimp': When Cillian Murphy spoke about how Thomas Shelby's personality contradicts his real life one

Heart-to-heart with Cillian Murphy

In a later interview, Murphy provided further insight into his viewpoint regarding the film Red Eye. He acknowledged that he hadn't revisited the movie since it premiered over ten years ago, a choice influenced by his historical challenges with self-critique. 

He openly admitted, "Viewing myself on screen was something I struggled with. Observing my own performances wasn't comfortable for me." During his introspection about his performance in the movie, he acknowledged his initial discontent with not successfully delivering a portrayal that had enough depth. However, he has since adopted a more forgiving stance towards his own work, attributing this change to his personal growth and greater maturity. Watching him in his recent Oppenheimer was a retreat indeed!

Cillian Murphy

Despite Murphy's reservations, Red Eye remains popular among fans, who hold varying opinions about his performance. On social media, posts reflect the audience's interaction with the film, underscoring the contrast between the actor's sentiments and the movie's influence on viewers. One fan playfully commented that Murphy's aversion to the film felt like a personal affront to them. Another encouraged fellow fans to view Red Eye as a precursor to his recent successful film, Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Who likes talking about themselves?’: Cillian Murphy once spoke about ‘excruciating’ pressure of the acting world

Advertisement

FAQs

What does Cillian Murphy say about Oppenheimer?
“I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars,” Murphy recently told NME. “He thought that [having the bomb] would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance. He was naive.”
Why Peaky Blinders is so famous?
Aside from the talented cast, Peaky Blinders is known for its unique blend of historical accuracy and gritty storytelling. The show is set in post-World War I Birmingham and offers a glimpse into the lives of gangsters during this time period.
Is Peaky Blinders a scary show?
Almost every episode has some form of brutal violence in it. There are frequent gun fights and brawls. As such, the main gang has razors sealed in their caps, and they often use them in fights. Blood is clearly shown in almost every instance.
About The Author
Chandni Arora
Chandni Arora

Chandni, an English Honours student, is always ready to explore new things, listen to podcasts, engage with quirky artic... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!