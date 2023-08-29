'Everyone keeps f***ing saying that': Cillian Murphy spills how he disliked his role in USD 96 million movie featuring Rachel McAdams

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, once offered candid insights into his past role in the film Red Eye. In a 2021 interview with UPROXX, Murphy's frank discussion about the movie, his portrayal of a villain, and his changing attitude towards his own work showcased a more musing side of the actor.

Cillian Murphy's Perspective on Red Eye

Murphy's association with Christopher Nolan projects has solidified his status as one of the biggest actors in the industry but Wes Craven's underrated 2005 thriller Red Eye showcases the many facets of Murphy's talent. In Red Eye, a thriller that often resurfaces on television, Murphy took on a negative role, unlike all the morally complex characters he often portrays.

During the UPROXX interview, Cillian Murphy expressed his initial reluctance to discuss Red Eye. In response to a question about his inclination towards playing villains, he mentioned, “The guy in Red Eye? He’s a bad guy. If you look at any of my other films…" This prompted the interviewer to defend the movie's merits, stating, "Red Eye is a good movie." Murphy's response, laced with a touch of exasperation, was, "Everyone keeps f***ing saying that." The conversation shifted to the film's frequent TV broadcasts, to which Murphy exclaimed, "My point is – Jesus – can I stop talking about that movie?"

Heart-to-heart with Cillian Murphy

In a later interview, Murphy provided further insight into his viewpoint regarding the film Red Eye. He acknowledged that he hadn't revisited the movie since it premiered over ten years ago, a choice influenced by his historical challenges with self-critique.

He openly admitted, "Viewing myself on screen was something I struggled with. Observing my own performances wasn't comfortable for me." During his introspection about his performance in the movie, he acknowledged his initial discontent with not successfully delivering a portrayal that had enough depth. However, he has since adopted a more forgiving stance towards his own work, attributing this change to his personal growth and greater maturity. Watching him in his recent Oppenheimer was a retreat indeed!

Despite Murphy's reservations, Red Eye remains popular among fans, who hold varying opinions about his performance. On social media, posts reflect the audience's interaction with the film, underscoring the contrast between the actor's sentiments and the movie's influence on viewers. One fan playfully commented that Murphy's aversion to the film felt like a personal affront to them. Another encouraged fellow fans to view Red Eye as a precursor to his recent successful film, Oppenheimer.

