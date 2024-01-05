Everyone Meghan Markle could mention in her upcoming memoir; might feature King Charles, Kate Middleton, Camilla

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to take the literary world by storm with her upcoming memoir, sparking a wave of speculation about the content and potential revelations. As the buzz around the tell-all book continues to grow, readers and royal enthusiasts alike are eager to uncover the details that Meghan might choose to share.

Meghan Markle’s potential royal targets

One of the most anticipated aspects of Meghan Markle's memoir is the potential inclusion of key members of the Royal Family in her narrative. According to PR expert Lynn Carratt, Meghan may delve into her relationships with King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla, and Kate Middleton. The speculations also surround her possible mention of her strained relationship with Princess Kate, with whom Markle had a heated quarrel just before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Royal author Phil Dampier commenting on the royal feud stated, as retrieved via The Sun , “She would give her side of what really happened between her and Kate in the run-up to the wedding, when each allegedly made the other cry. Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start. She probably thought she should have got equal billing and didn’t seem to appreciate from the start that she and Harry were the B team, not on the same level as William and Kate. She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter."

Advertisement

“There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about. She’ll want to talk about her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William. I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life,” the expert stated, as retrieved via Mirror . These insights could provide a unique perspective on her time within the royal fold, shedding light on both personal and public dynamics.

ALSO READ: Why does Meghan Markle want to meet King Charles? Royal commentator claims she 'wants some answers'

Experts dilemma on Meghan Markle’s upcoming memoir

Meghan Markle's memoir has not only piqued the interest of readers but has also ignited a complex dance between the Duchess and potential publishers. Royal commentator Neil Sean revealed that Meghan has faced a somewhat “humiliating” demand from publishers, requiring her to produce three chapters before receiving any payment.

“A few publishers did show interest, they feel they can make a buck but it's all about the money they would have to shell out. Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out. In the world of publishing, this means one thing. They want to see if you've got a worthwhile story. The sticking point is they can't trust giving anything out to a publisher without top-level security because it could get leaked and then the whole deal will be ruined.", he stated, as retrieved via Mirror .

Christine Ross, a royal expert, weighs in on the dilemma Meghan faces. She suggests that publishers might push for more “juicy gossip” to enhance the book's selling potential. The tension lies in Meghan's struggle to navigate between her personal image and the publishers' desire for sensational revelations, stating, “I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell,” she stated in a conversation with The Express .

However, Lynn Carratt revealed that 2024 might not be the best time for the Duchess of Sussex to reveal her memoir though, sharing, “But timing is everything and 2024 wouldn’t be the right time for its release.” It appears that following the grand success of her husband, Prince Harry’s memoir, Markle is all set to publish her own memoir providing intricate insights into the royal family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle asked to write her memoir before getting payments; publishers want to know if it's 'worthwhile'