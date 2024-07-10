‘Everything Changed’: Sharon Stone Recalls How Her 2001 Stroke Affected Her Life and Finances

Sharon Stone has been through a lot. Right after her 2001 stroke, her life changed drastically. The acclaimed actress recalled how she started looking at her life after the near-fatal incident and how she lost her finances.

Sharon Stone recently opened up about the life-threatening incident in which her brain bled for nine days.

Sharon Stone talks about life after 2001 stroke

There was one time when Sharon Stone was at the top of her game. She was getting movie contracts and was delivering memorable roles in legendary films such as Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and more. However, it was in 2001 that she suffered from a stroke.

In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Quick and the Dead actress went candid about the incident that totally changed her life.

Opening up about the way she thinks now, Stone recalled that a Buddhist monk had said to her that she had been “reincarnated” into her body. The actress further explained that she had a near-death experience but was brought back.

The Catwoman star went on to add how she bled into her brain for nine days and how her “brain was shoved to the front" of her face. Her brain was not in the same position as it was before the incident, Sharon Stone stated.

Advertisement

“And while that was happening, everything changed,” the actress added.

She further went on to state that her sense of smell, her sight, as well her touch everything had changed.

With that, she wasn’t even able to read for a couple of years. While a lot of people thought that she was going to die, others misused her situation. The Running Wild actress added that she had lost millions of dollars that were saved in her personal bank account.

It was $18 million saved following the actress’ success. Stone further added that when she was discharged from the hospital, everything, from her refrigerator to her phone, was gone as it was in “other people’s names.”

However, the actress still decided to motivate herself by focusing on positive things.

Sharon Stone about her stroke

Sharon Stone had previously opened up with PEOPLE that, during the early stage of her recovery, she was unable to see correctly and suffered from memory loss as well.

Advertisement

Stone further explained that she used to sense knots all over the top of her head that also felt like being punched.

While the actress had hid her condition for a really long time, she opened up, stating that with time she was changed and was comfortable talking about the stroke in public.

ALSO READ: 'Near-Death Experience': Sharon Stone Reveals Suffering 9-Day Long Brain Bleed Before Best Friend 'Convinced' Doctors To Check