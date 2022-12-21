Everything Eddie Cibrian has said about ex-wife Brandi Glanville's claims of his affair with Piper Perabo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hill s star Brandi Glanville recently claimed that her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated on her with Piper Perabo. It all started after Glanville alleged in an interview with Page Six that Cibrian was unfaithful while working with Peraboon 2005’s The Cave. Denying the claim, Eddie has now released a statement.

Releasing a statement to US Weekly, Eddie responded to Glanville's claims and said, "I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now." The actor further continued, "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary." He further ended his statement with a joke as he added, "Fun times at the Christmas table await."

What did Brandi Glanville say about Eddie Cibrian's alleged affair?

While talking to Page Six, Glanville claimed when she visited Eddie's set in Romania, "[Piper] was a horrible c***t to me." She further claimed that the Yellowstone star was "flirting with Eddie" in front of her. Not only that, the Real Housewives star also claimed that she made friends on set and "heard a lot of things." Glanville then added that crew members informed her "that Piper and Eddie were f*****g."

Recalling how Cibrian reacted at the time, after she confronted him about his connection with Perabo, Brandi added, "And I was like, ‘Alright.’ I was in love,” she recalled. “Like, I was blindly in love with the man."

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian were married from 2001 to 2009. Previously, the former couple faced infidelity accusations after US Weekly reported in March 2009 that Cibrian was allegedly having an affair with Northern Lights co-star LeAnn Rimes, who was married to Dean Sheremet. Following their split from their respective spouses, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot in April 2011. Glanville spoke about the Cibrian and Rimes affair with The Sun and said, "It was so public. Everyone felt sorry for me and wanted to hug me. But I wanted to punch everyone in the face."