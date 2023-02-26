Everything Everywhere All at Once takes top honour at Producers Guild Awards 2023; See full winners list

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the PGA 2023. Read on to know more.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Image: IMDb)
Everything Everywhere All At Once (Image: IMDb)

The Producers Guild Awards 2023 took place at the Beverly Hotels, Los Angeles, on Saturday, February 25. The award ceremony recognizes producers across film and television. Everything Everywhere All at Once, The White Lotus, The Bear, and the animated feature film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio were among the winners this time around. Scroll below to find out all the winners.

Producers Guild Awards 2023: Complete winner list

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout (WINNER)
  • Inventing Anna
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Pinocchio
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

  • 30 for 30
  • 60 Minutes
  • George Carlin’s American Dream
  • Lucy and Desi
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (WINNER)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Image: A24 YouTube)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

  • All That Breathes
  • Descendant
  • Fire of Love
  • Navalny (WINNER)
  • Nothing Compares
  • Retrograde
  • The Territory

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
  • McEnroe
  • Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (WINNER)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

  • Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
  • Green Eggs and Ham
  • Sesame Street (WINNER)
  • Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

 

FAQs

When were the 2023 Producers Guild Awards held?
The 2023 Producers Guild Awards were held on 25 February, 2023.
Who directed Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Everything Everywhere All at Once is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Where can I watch Everything Everywhere All At Once?
Everything Everywhere All At Once is available to stream with a showtime add-on on Paramount+ and Amazon. You can also purchase it on Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video for $20.
