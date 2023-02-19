Everything Everywhere All at Once wins top honor at 2023 DGA Awards; Here is the complete list of winners
The 75th Directorial Guild of America Awards were recently hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles. Everything Everywhere All At Once won the top honor.
On Saturday night, the Directors Guild of America held the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to announce the 2023 DGA winners. The event was hosted by Judd Apatow as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the top prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
For the drama at the television side, Sam Levinson who is show runner of Euphoria won the category of Drama Series while Bill Hader won Comedy series for Barry. It was expected that Steven Spielberg will score a win for The Fabelman however it didn’t happen.
Here is the complete list of the Directors Guild of America Awards 2023 winners.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement In Theatrical Feature Film
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry, 710N
Commercials
Kim Gehrig - Somesuch, Inc.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement Of A First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Movies For Television And Limited Series
Helen Shaver - Station Eleven, Who’s There?
Reality Programs
Ben Simms - Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Glenn Weiss - The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Liz Patrick - Saturday Night Live, Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow
Children’s Programs
Anne Renton - Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)
Documentary
Sara Dosa - Fire of Love
