Everything Everywhere All at Once wins top honor at 2023 DGA Awards; Here is the complete list of winners

On Saturday night, the Directors Guild of America held the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to announce the 2023 DGA winners. The event was hosted by Judd Apatow as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the top prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

For the drama at the television side, Sam Levinson who is show runner of Euphoria won the category of Drama Series while Bill Hader won Comedy series for Barry. It was expected that Steven Spielberg will score a win for The Fabelman however it didn’t happen.