Everything Everywhere All at Once wins top honor at 2023 DGA Awards; Here is the complete list of winners

The 75th Directorial Guild of America Awards were recently hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles. Everything Everywhere All At Once won the top honor.

On Saturday night, the Directors Guild of America held the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to announce the 2023 DGA winners. The event was hosted by Judd Apatow as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the top prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

For the drama at the television side, Sam Levinson who is show runner of Euphoria won the category of Drama Series while Bill Hader won Comedy series for Barry. It was expected that Steven Spielberg will score a win for The Fabelman however it didn’t happen.

Here is the complete list of the Directors Guild of America Awards 2023 winners.

Directors Guild of America Awards 2023 complete list of winners

Outstanding Directorial Achievement In Theatrical Feature Film

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry, 710N

Commercials

Kim Gehrig - Somesuch, Inc.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement Of A First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Movies For Television And Limited Series

Helen Shaver - Station Eleven, Who’s There?

Reality Programs

Ben Simms - Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Glenn Weiss - The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Liz Patrick - Saturday Night Live, Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow

Children’s Programs

Anne Renton - Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Documentary

Sara Dosa - Fire of Love

